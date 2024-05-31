Submit Release
EU4Youth IV: Interactive reality game on youth participation in Open Government Partnership Initiative held in Kyiv

On 30 May, the interactive reality game ‘Open Government Partnership_UChange’ was held in Kyiv.

The event brought together nearly 30 representatives of youth councils, youth CSOs and government to involve young people in the Open Government Partnership Initiative in Ukraine and empower them to take an active role in decision-making processes. This initiative unites authorities and civil society to promote transparency in governance and civil participation.

The event was held in the form of an interactive game during which young people acquired practical knowledge and skills of how to increase their participation through engaging with the Open Government Partnership Initiative.

It was organised by the Coordination Council on the Implementation of the Open Government Partnership Initiative in Ukraine, in cooperation with the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the NGO ‘Forum of Civil Society Development’, and the International Foundation «Renaissance» with the support of the EU4Youth IV: Youth Engagement and Empowerment project,  co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

