A 25-years-old arrested for consuming liquor in public place

Auki police have arrested a 25-years-old male person for drinking alcohol in a public place at Auki town, Malaita Province recently.

Operation (Ops) Manager Malaita Provincial, Superintendent Michael Ramosaea says, “The suspect was apprehended and later charged with consuming liquor in public place contrary to section 65 of the Liquor Act.”

Ops Manager Superintendent Ramosaea says, “Consuming liquor in a public place is a criminal offence. Your police RSIPF- rely very much on the public’s cooperation in fighting crime by reporting any incident to your nearest police station.”

Superintendent Ramosaea says, “The suspect was released on bail to appear before Auki Magistrate Court on a later date.”

RSIPF Press