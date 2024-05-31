The NATO PA mourns the loss of former Vice-President the Honourable Joseph A. Day

Former NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) Vice-President the Honourable Joseph A. Day passed away on Monday 27 May 2024.

The Assembly mourns his loss deeply.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Senator Joseph A. Day earlier this week,” said President Michal Szczerba (Poland). “Senator Day, simply ‘Joe’ to all who knew him, was a dear friend, a dedicated colleague and a steadfast supporter of the transatlantic bond, NATO and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Joe Day attended his first Assembly meetings at the 2002 Annual Session in Istanbul, Türkiye. His grace, good nature and strength of character raised Canada’s profile during his almost 18 year tenure at the Assembly.

Senator Day was a member of the Assembly’s Defence and Security Committee (DSC) and quickly rose through the DSC officer ranks, serving as Vice-Chair and then Chair of the Sub Committee on Transatlantic Defence and Security Cooperation, as well as successively Vice-Chair, Chair and General Rapporteur of the Defence and Security Committee. Senator Day was elected Vice-President of the Assembly in 2016 and re-elected in 2017.

Senator Day’s ability to form friendships and cheerful working relationships with all who met him was driven by a true love for the NATO Alliance and its mission, especially those values underpinning the special transatlantic relationship.

Senator Day joined the Canadian Senate in 2001, representing the province of New Brunswick. He was a tireless advocate for veteran affairs. He served until 2020, when he retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age. He was leader of the Senate Liberal Caucus (2016-2019).

Senator Day graduated from the Royal Military College of Canada. He held a Bachelor of Law degree from Queen's University and a Masters of Law from Osgoode Hall Law School. Serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1963 to 1968, he obtained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his legal career, he was a recognised specialist in intellectual property rights.

