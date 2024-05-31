OSCE organizes training-of-trainer course on human rights and gender-sensitive approaches to investigating online terrorist-related crimes

Investigating online terrorist-related crimes in line with human rights and gender-sensitive approaches was the focus of a training-of-trainer course held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 28 to 31 May 2024 by the OSCE Secretariat Transnational Threats Department and the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

The course brought together 17 participants from the State Security Service, Academy of the State Security Service, Law Enforcement Academy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Supreme Court and the Supreme School of Judges under the Supreme Judicial Council involved in the delivery of training courses for law enforcement and judicial personnel.

The participants received an overview of human rights obligations and issues that might arise in the investigation and prosecution of online terrorist-related crimes, such as the use of the dark web, encrypted channels, anonymous sharing portals and artificial intelligence, as well as digital financial transactions.

“The course is very relevant as it demonstrates that integrating responses by law enforcement centered on human rights can improve the effectiveness of online investigations. Respecting human rights is not only ethically justified but also enhances the legitimacy and outcomes of the investigations.”, was underlined by Musaev Gairat Farhadovich, Head of the Scientific and Methodological Center of Digital Criminology at the Law Enforcement Academy of Uzbekistan.

The role of gender stereotypes was also addressed as a possible obstacle to effective investigations.

The event was a pilot for a dedicated OSCE course as part of the Transnational Threats Department’s focus on countering the use of the internet and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.