WOO X Lists $MEW and $TURBO on its Perpetuals Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution is pleased to announce that $MEW and $TURBO are now listed on its Perpetuals Market with up to 20x leverage.



$MEW (Cat in a Dog's World) is a unique meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain, aiming to challenge the dominance of dog-themed cryptocurrencies. It employs a strategic approach by burning 90% of its liquidity pool tokens to stabilize its price floor and reduce volatility. The remaining 10% of tokens are distributed via airdrops to the Solana community to foster engagement. $MEW's distinct tokenomics strategy, blending scarcity and community involvement, sets it apart in the competitive meme coin landscape.

$TURBO is an innovative meme coin developed with the help of AI, designed to stand out in the crypto space with a frog mascot and a unique token economy. Created with a budget of only $69, the project focuses on fair token distribution and tax-free transactions, distinguishing it from other meme coins. $TURBO operates on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring secure and transparent transactions. The project emphasizes community involvement and aims to be a significant player in the meme coin market.

Margin and futures trading confers higher profit potential than pure spot trading but at greater risks. Please be aware that in the event of extreme price volatility, there is a risk that your assets may be liquidated.

※ Note: Users should be aware of the associated risks before trading. WOO X is not responsible for any losses resulting directly or indirectly from trading.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.