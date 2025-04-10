Buzz Unveils BAE The World's First AI Travel Companion with AI Avatar

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buzz, Singapore's first Agentic AI Licensed OTA with a "Discover Book Pay" all-in-one platform, today announced the global expansion of BAE (Buzz AI Experience) , the world's first AI-powered travel companion with an interactive avatar. Following successful launches in Singapore and Saudi Arabia, this groundbreaking technology is set to transform how travelers experience destinations worldwide.





BAE, a friendly virtual assistant designed to welcome and assist passengers with their travel needs.

Backed by Google, BAE serves as a personalized travel companion that evolves beyond traditional travel apps by offering real-time, location-aware recommendations and seamless booking capabilities. The AI companion learns user preferences to create tailored experiences that connect travelers with authentic local cultures, hidden gems, and like-minded explorers.

"The future of travel isn't just about destinations—it's about connections and experiences," said Bell Beh, Co-founder and CEO of Buzz. "BAE represents a fundamental shift from transaction-based travel to experience-based exploration. Our technology doesn't replace human interaction; it enhances it by breaking down barriers between visitors and local cultures."

Transforming Travel Through AI and Fintech Integration

Buzz's innovation extends beyond BAE to include BuzzPay, an AI-driven payment solution that addresses one of international travel's most persistent challenges: cross-border transactions. Initially launched to facilitate seamless payments for Asian tourists in the MENA region, BuzzPay integrates directly with BAE to create a frictionless journey from discovery to payment.

This integration represents Buzz's vision of digitizing places, people, and payments while transforming customer interactions and experiences. The company's proprietary technology stack enables travelers to navigate foreign destinations with the confidence of a local while maintaining the convenience of familiar payment methods.

Strategic Partnerships Fueling Global Expansion

Buzz's rapid growth stems from strategic partnerships with tourism authorities and technology leaders. Collaborations with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) have provided real-world testing grounds for Buzz's innovations, while relationships with Google, Amadeus (the world's largest airline/hotel consolidator), and regional financial institutions have expanded the company's technological capabilities.

"Our partnerships with tourism authorities have been instrumental in refining BAE's capabilities," explained Beh. "Working directly with destinations allows us to create truly localized experiences while our technology partnerships ensure we remain at the cutting edge of what's possible in AI and fintech."

The company's innovations have earned recognition through prestigious programs including the Singapore Tourism Accelerator (2020), Saudi Tourism Accelerator (2022), Google AI Trailblazers program (2024) and recent features on Channel News Asia . Buzz's client roster includes luxury hospitality brands like Millennium Hotels & Resorts and Marina Bay Sands, along with government agencies across Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Since 2021, Buzz has created over 3 million custom avatars and established multiple business-to-government (B2G) partnerships in Saudi Arabia and Singapore, cementing its position as the leading provider of AI-powered travel experiences in these regions. The company's next-generation approach combines the personalization of AI with the convenience of integrated fintech solutions, positioning Buzz at the forefront of travel technology innovation.

About Buzz

Buzz is a pioneering AI and fintech company transforming the travel landscape through its flagship products BAE and BuzzPay. It is also the only Online Travel Agent (OTA) licensed by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) . By digitizing places, people, and payments, Buzz creates seamless, personalized travel experiences that connect visitors with authentic local cultures. Headquartered in Singapore with operations across the MENA region, Buzz is committed to making travel more immersive, accessible, and enjoyable for a global audience.





Take flight with BuzzAR! Explore the world through augmented and virtual reality.

Press inquiries

Buzz

https://baechat.ai

Bell Beh | Co founder & CEO

Email: bell@buzzar.app

Phone: +65 9391 0999

Headquarters: 11 Beach Road #03-01 Crasco Building, Singapore 189675

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b9bf637-b5c4-4c43-9d4f-a42f965901cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b75c06a-295a-4247-b41a-19a4fd4a670a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67214905-34cd-49a1-abba-ff131fb325bb

BAE, a friendly virtual assistant designed to welcome and assist passengers with their travel needs. BAE, a friendly virtual assistant designed to welcome and assist passengers with their travel needs. Take flight with BuzzAR! Explore the world through augmented and virtual reality. Take flight with BuzzAR! Explore the world through augmented and virtual reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.