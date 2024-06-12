WhiteBIT Joins Fireblocks Network to Scale Its Institutional Business

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteBIT, one of Europe’s largest crypto exchanges, has announced its integration with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform designed to manage digital asset operations and build innovative blockchain businesses.

The integration opens up access to WhiteBIT’s liquidity and trading tools for over 1,800 hedge funds, prop traders, market makers, and brokerages on the Fireblocks Network, an institutional-grade digital asset transfer platform for rapid digital asset transactions and dynamic payment workflows.

“We are excited to be working with Fireblocks to ensure smooth asset movement across all trading venues without compromising security,” said Volodymyr Nosov, WhiteBIT’s founder and CEO. “This integration amplifies WhiteBIT’s institutional engagement and makes our corporate business even stronger. We welcome other institutional players to take advantage of our rapidly growing business network and user base across multiple geographies.”

Building on WhiteBIT’s recent expansion into the corporate segment, the integration is the latest strategic move to reach institutional clients. The Fireblocks Network is home to the largest ecosystem of institutional trading firms, and mutual customers are now able to quickly and securely transfer digital assets across their Fireblocks wallets, WhiteBIT accounts, Network counterparties, and other trading venues.

WhiteBIT integrated into the Fireblocks Network within 5 weeks by leveraging the Fireblocks Network Link, an API standard that enables exchanges, banks, custodians, and other providers to natively integrate their services into the Network. With Network Link, WhiteBIT can provide its institutional clients on the Fireblocks Network with the highest service levels and quick support for the latest blockchains and tokens.

“We are thrilled to welcome WhiteBIT into the Fireblocks Network, and to provide them with direct connectivity to our digital asset trading ecosystem of over 1,800 institutional counterparties,” said Richard Astle, VP of Business Development, Fireblocks Network.

“Working with WhiteBIT is a testament to Fireblocks’ commitment to providing digital asset exchanges with the tools they need to cater to their institutional clients while ensuring the most robust levels of security and operational efficiency. By using the Fireblocks Network, WhiteBIT is now able to deploy capital securely and quickly across multiple venues, thereby positively impacting trading volumes.”

The integration is now live and available to current WhiteBIT and Fireblocks clients. To learn more, users can email institutional@whitebit.com and marketing@fireblocks.com.

Media Contacts

WhiteBIT

pr@whitebit.com

Fireblocks

Sharmin Cheema

scheema@fireblocks.com

About WhiteBIT:

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, founded in 2018. It offers a wide range of crypto services to 4.5+ million retail and 1,000+ corporate customers worldwide. With a peak daily volume of $3 billion and over 520 trading pairs, it has positioned itself as an industry leader, offering a secure trading environment and exceptional customer service.

For more information, users can visit: https://bit.ly/3V0pxdT

About Fireblocks:

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform that delivers a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves thousands of financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it’s the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love.

For more information, users can visit www.fireblocks.com