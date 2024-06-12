High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The high throughput screening market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $33.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “High Throughput Screening (HTS) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the high throughput screening (hts) market size is predicted to reach $33.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the high throughput screening (hts) market is due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest high throughput screening (hts) market share. Major players in the high throughput screening (hts) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Danaher Corporation, Merck Group, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Corning Inc..

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Segments

• By Products And Services: Consumables And Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services

• By Technology: Ultra-High-Throughput Screening, Cell-Based Assays, Lab-on-a-chip, Label-Free Technology

• By Application: Target Identification And Validation, Primary And Secondary Screening, Toxicology Assessment, Other Applications

• By End User: Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industry, Academics And Research Institute, Contract Research Organization, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global high throughput screening (hts) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a technique employed in drug discovery and various scientific domains to rapidly assess a large number of samples for biological activity. Its purpose is to identify active compounds, antibodies, or genes that modulate specific biological pathways, thereby expediting the drug discovery process.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Characteristics

3. High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Trends And Strategies

4. High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Size And Growth

……

27. High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

