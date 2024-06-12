Magnet Wire Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The magnet wire market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $38.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the magnet wire market size is predicted to reach $38.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the magnet wire market is due to the increase in the demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest magnet wire market share. Major players in the magnet wire market include Elektrisola Incorporated, Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Gold Cup Electric Electromagnetic Wire Co. Ltd.

Magnet Wire Market Segments

• By Type: Copper, Aluminum

• By Shape: Round, Rectangle, Square

• By Application: Motor, Home Appliance, Transformer, Other Applications

• By End-User: Electrical And Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global magnet wire market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The magnet wire refers to copper or aluminum wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. These are basically used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, potentiometers, electromagnets, and other applications which require tight coils of wire. Magnet wire has good electrical characteristics such as dielectric strength and insulation resistance, as well as resistance to heat, water, and moisture.

