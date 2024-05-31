Fiber Optic Gyroscopes Market Predicted to Reach $ 1.95 Billion by 2034, Growing at 6% CAGR

Market Driven by Extensive Application of Fiber Optic Gyroscopes in Helicopters and Remotely Operated Vehicles

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Use of fiber optic gyroscopes in the aerospace and defense sectors has been increasing significantly in recent years. Worldwide revenue from the fiber optic gyroscopes market is estimated at US$ 1.09 billion in 2024 and further increase at 6% CAGR through 2034.Fiber optic gyroscopes find diverse applications, including guns, missiles, antennas, and camera stabilization, across aircraft, helicopters, and remotely operated vehicles. Apart from aerospace and defense, gyroscopes are utilized in industrial and robotics sectors for tasks like optics or RF antenna stabilization, ground vehicles, robots, and training simulator stabilization, among others.The East Asia market is poised for substantial growth during the forecasted period due to developing countries’ increasing defense budgets. Countries like China and Japan are key players in East Asia accounting for the increased demand for fiber optic gyroscopes. Intense research and development (R&D) activities in East Asia are contributing to technological innovation and the advancement of gyroscopic systems. Increased industrialization across the region gives rise to the need for advanced navigation and stabilization technologies for diverse applications in the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2187 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global fiber optic gyroscope market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2034.The market has been forecasted to increase from US$ 1.09 billion in 2024 to US$ 1.95 billion by 2034-end.The North American market is forecasted to expand at 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.3-Axis fiber optic gyroscopes are set to account for 62% market share in 2024.The East Asia market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.“Fiber optic gyroscope usage in robotics applications such as RF antenna stabilization and training simulator stabilization is contributing to the growth of the growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key players in the fiber optic gyroscope industry are Honeywell International Inc., Emcore Corporation, Northrop Grumman Litef GmbH, KVH Industries Inc., Nedaero Components, iXBlue SAS, Fizoptika Corp., and Optolink LLC.Market DevelopmentsKey fiber optic gyroscope market players are Honeywell International Inc., Emcore Corporation, Northrop Grumman Litef GmbH, KVH Industries Inc., and Nedaero Components.• In 2020, KVH Industries, Inc. disclosed that it had secured a new order exceeding US$ 10 million in net value for its TACNAV tactical navigation systems, intended for an international military client. The TACNAV systems, based on KVH’s fiber optic gyro (FOG) technology are engineered to deliver reliable inertial navigation information, supplementing gaps when GNSS is compromised or inaccessible. This functionality aids in maintaining the course of soldiers and missions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Category-wise InsightsSales of 3-axis gyroscopes are driven by their increasing use in autonomous vehicles, submersibles, and spacecraft. These gyroscopes are crucial for navigating and stabilizing infrastructure in challenging environments such as battlefields, aerospace, and underwater settings. The rising deployment of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in both defense and commercial sectors is a major market driver. Automakers' focus on extreme ruggedness, compact size, lightweight design, cost-effectiveness, and low-power requirements in vehicles is boosting the demand for gyroscopes equipped with Fiber Optic Gyroscope (FOG) technology.The gyrocompass is projected to hold a leading market share in 2024. This non-magnetic compass, based on a fast-spinning disc and the Earth's rotation to automatically determine geographical direction, is widely used in navigation systems for ships and aircraft. The gyrocompass's high accuracy and reliability make it a vital component in these systems, contributing to its significant market share. Additionally, the growing demand for precise navigation and high-performance systems in the aerospace and defense sectors is further driving the growth of the gyrocompass segment.Country-wise InsightsFact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has published a new analysis indicating that North America is projected to capture 24.3% of the global food-grade alcohol market by 2034. Manufacturers of fiber optic gyroscopes have expanded their operations across various regions worldwide, including Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Australia. This strategic expansion allows them to effectively meet the growing global demand while reducing reliance on a single supply source.In 2024, the United States is expected to account for 44.5% of the fiber optic gyroscope market share within North America. This dominance is attributed to several factors, including the country's substantial defense budget, which drives the high adoption of fiber optic gyroscopes for military applications such as missile flight control, ground detection, and flexible GPS tracking.The growing interest in home automation has also boosted market growth. Fiber optic gyroscopes are essential components in many smart home devices and are increasingly in demand. Additionally, the presence of major industry players is shaping market trends in the United States. These companies have made significant investments in developing advanced sensors, further contributing to market growth.In China, a focus on technological advancements and infrastructure investments has created a favorable environment for the adoption of fiber optic gyroscopes. The country is experiencing an increase in R&D activities related to fiber optic technology, which is driving market growth. Additionally, growing industrialization has led to the adoption of advanced technologies such as fiber optic gyroscopes. The increasing use of these devices in sectors like aerospace, defense, healthcare, and robotics is also boosting sales. These factors collectively position China as a significant player in the market.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Identity Theft Protection Services Market The global identity theft protection services market is expected to increase from US$ 11.9 billion in 2024 and more than double in value over the next ten years to end up at US$ 28.1 billion by 2034. Connected Workers Market The global connected workers market has reached US$ 4.04 billion in 2023 and is predicted to climb to US$ 33.31 billion by 2033, advancing at a stupendous CAGR of 23.5% between 2023 and 2033.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.com