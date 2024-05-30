PPTC donate computers to NRH Medical Laboratory Department

The Pacific Pathology Training Center (PPTC) New Zealand recently donated computers to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) Medical Laboratory.

In response to the donation, Head of Medical Laboratory Department, Mr Alfred Dofai thanked the PPTC for the donation.

“The computers will be specifically used for the Quality Development striving to meet requirements for ISO15189.

“These computers will go a long way in improving quality service to the people of this country”, said Mr. Dofai.

Mr. Dofai stated earlier PPTC donated three replacement blood donation beds as the current ones are torn. Also, earlier this month PPTC donated female lab uniforms.

Meanwhile, PPTC will deliver another computer to the Laboratory next month, which, will be used for Blood Donation data entry.

NRH Medical Laboratory staff together witnessing the handover

MHMS Press