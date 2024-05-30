CPLT Deputy Team leader impressed of the success of the PGs and the Joint General Election

The China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) Deputy Team Leader Wang Feng has expressed excitement to witness the success of the Pacific Games (PGs) and the Joint General Election.

He said, since being deployed to the country last September, they have been witnessing many unforgettable historical moments together with our Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).

“As the CPLT Deputy Commissioner of the fourth group of CPLT Team 4 and one of the experts on large-scale event security, I am glad to witness the big success of PG and NGE.”

His said during the Pacific Games, he was moved by the country’s confidence and progress on how the Solomon people independently held the Pacific Games for the first time.

“You withstood various pressures, connected with the international community, insisted on independently using security inspection equipment, and successfully detected more than 3,000 contraband items, ensuring the safe and smooth progress of all events.

“This is the first attempt, the first breakthrough, and the first success in the Pacific Games.”

Further to that, the Deputy Team Leader was also impressed by the professionalism and dedication displayed before and after the Joint General Election.

He said during the day, hundreds of police officers braved the scorching sun and went to the streets to carry out high-visibility patrols.

“At night, they were on standby at Rove. Most of them slept on the floor in the leaf hut, and many police officers went to other provinces to form duties, where the conditions were even more difficult, and by the end of the task, many officers felt ill.”

He also praises the RSIPF for successfully handling the large-scale group incident in the White River area and convening the meeting attended by chiefs from 77 communities in Honiara, he further added.

“Through your efforts, this year’s Joint General Election has been completed peacefully and smoothly, which is a historic victory.

“Now there are more cars on the streets, and the economy is more prosperous. Because of your efforts, everyone has felt an unprecedented sense of security and trust, and we are more confident about the future development of the Solomon Islands.”

MPNSCS Press