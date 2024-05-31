State Senator Jay Costa Reacts to Trump Guilty Verdict in “Hush Money” Case

PITTSBURGH, PA – May 30, 2024 – Today, a jury found Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts in his criminal trial.

State Senator Jay Costa offers the following statement:

“Today’s thirty-four count guilty verdicts mark an enormous moment for Donald Trump and his decades of lies and deception. The message sent today was loud and clear: no one is above the law. While it’s certainly unprecedented for a former president to be found guilty in this manner, it’s important to remember that the law must apply fairly and equally to everyone, regardless of their income, ZIP code, or occupation. Today brings mixed emotions – while I’m glad that justice was served, it’s also sad to know that a dishonest businessman was the Commander-in-Chief for four full years. I look forward to next steps in this process as we pursue truth and justice.”

###