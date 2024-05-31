Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,175 in the last 365 days.

Senator Anthony H. Williams Hosted a Stop and Go Task Force Meeting and Tour

Stop and Go

HARRISBURGMay 29, 2024 – Today, State Senator Anthony H. Williams and the Stop and Go Task Force members conducted a meeting and tour of local stop-and-go establishments.

“My goal in organizing this highly productive Stop-and-Go Task Force meeting and tour was to address concerns and gather valuable information about the operations of local stop-and-go establishments,” said Senator Williams.

The Stop and Go Task Force aims to enhance community safety, ensure regulation compliance, and promote responsible business practices. Sen. Williams and other task force members engaged with local stakeholders, owners, and operators during the meeting and tours to gather first-hand information regarding the operations and potential issues.

The task force emphasized the importance of community involvement and collaboration in addressing any concerns raised. The insights gathered during the tour will be carefully analyzed to determine appropriate actions and reforms, if necessary. The Stop and Go Task Force remains dedicated to a safer and more accountable environment for businesses and residents.

###

You just read:

Senator Anthony H. Williams Hosted a Stop and Go Task Force Meeting and Tour

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more