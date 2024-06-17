Experience Real-Time Chats with Influencers on Justbanter.ai
Justbanter.ai offers fans the unique opportunity to chat live with AI versions of top influencers, 24/7.
With Justbanter.ai, fans can now connect with their favorite influencers anytime, ensuring no one feels ignored or alone.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans can now enjoy real-time conversations with AI versions of their favorite influencers, available 24/7, thanks to the newly released AI platform Justbanter.ai.
About Justbanter.ai:
Justbanter.ai offers a unique way for fans to connect with influencers through personalized AI chatbots, known as "AI twins." These chatbots allow influencers to engage with their audience around the clock, providing continuous, personalized interactions that mimic the style and tone of the influencers themselves.
Engage with Influencers:
"With Justbanter.ai, fans can now ask their favorite influencers anything, anytime," says Mancy Thurston, Head of Growth at Justbanter.ai.
Influencers go through an onboarding process where they answer a series of questions designed to capture their personality, preferences, and typical responses. This forms the initial training dataset for the AI chatbot. They also provide basic information such as naming their bot, recent photos, and social media handles to create an account. This way the platform ensures that every interaction feels authentic and engaging.
Suggested Questions:
Fans can enhance their experience by asking questions like:
What were the major milestones in your career?
Can you share some tips on how you create your content?
What inspired you to become an influencer?
How do you stay motivated and creative?
Can you give me advice on growing my own social media following?
How It Works:
Step 1: Browse the Marketplace
Visit the site and Sign Up as a User. Browse the platform for influencers in every niche from parenting to fitness to travel. Select a personality to chat with and see their profile.
Step 2: Support these Influencers
Buy credits to chat with the AI twins of these popular influencers. The money from chat credits flows to that influencer. The platform can distribute payments even if multiple bots are chatted with.
Step 3: Start Chatting
Engage in real-time conversations, ask questions, seek advice, or simply enjoy getting to know these personalities better.
Our Mission:
Justbanter.ai aims to bridge the gap between influencers and their fans, especially in a world where genuine human connection is more important than ever. The platform addresses the challenge of influencers not being able to respond to every message due to the high volume they receive, helping close the gap of fans not being able to get personalized advice from an expert.
Just Banter was born out of a desire to ensure that no fan feels ignored or alone. By allowing influencers to create AI twins that reflect their unique style and voice, fans can be provided with continuous engagement and interaction. The goal is to create a space where fans feel heard and valued, and where influencers can maintain meaningful connections without the pressure of constant availability.
Justbanter.ai is an innovative platform designed to revolutionize fan engagement through the use of AI technology. By creating digital twins of influencers, Justbanter.ai enables 24/7 interactions, offering fans a unique and exciting way to connect with their favorite personalities.
Call to Action:
Ready to experience real-time interactions with your favorite influencers? Join Justbanter.ai today and start a journey of personalized engagements. Visit Justbanter.ai to sign up and explore the future of fan-influencer relationships.
