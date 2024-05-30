Governor Mills Proclaims June as Maine Dairy Month

MAINE, May 30 - Back to current news.

Governor Janet Mills today proclaimed June as "Maine Dairy Month" during a Blaine House ceremony celebrating the vital contributions of Maine's dairy farmers and producers.

The special event featured remarks from Governor Mills, Commissioner of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Amanda Beal, and dairy farmers and food producers from across the state.

Governor Mills led attendees in a special toast €“ of Maine Milk €“ in honor of the hardworking men and women that make up Maine's dairy industry.

"Dairy farms are at the heart of Maine's agricultural industry, our rural communities, and our economy as a whole," said Governor Janet Mills. "Award- winning cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and butter, all made exclusively with Maine milk, are sold at restaurants, schools, grocery stores, cafes, and shops worldwide. During Dairy Month, let's all support the long-term success of Maine's dairy industry by buying milk and milk products that come from Maine."

"Dairy Month is a celebration of the dedication and craftsmanship of dairy farmers, creameries, and dairy businesses, who operate at the heart of our state's agricultural heritage and economy," said Amanda Beal, Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. "Make June a month of Maine-made dairy experiences, from ice cream and cheese to yogurt and milk."

"Every day, dairy farmers rise before the sun, embodying dedication and resilience €“their hard work nourishes our communities and sustains our traditions and economy," said Craig Lapine, Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Director. "Valuing dairy farmers means recognizing their indispensable role in our society and ensuring their legacy thrives for generations."

"Maine's dairy farmers, whether first generation, or tenth like myself, look forward to celebrating June Dairy month with eaters around the state. We rely on cows' superpower of turning native materials unfit for human consumption into nutritious local foods both for our livelihood and our way of life," said Dairy Farmer Betsy Bullard, Owner of Brigeen Farms and Canty Cow Creamery. "The Adopt A Cow program, funded by dairy farmers, has enabled us to share our stories with more than 17,000 Maine schoolchildren, and we look forward to continuing those conversations, maybe over a special occasion charcuterie plate featuring one of Maine's fantastic cheesemakers, or a frozen treat from one of the stops on Maine's Ice Cream Trail."

In April, Governor Mills signed a supplemental budget into law that allocates $3 million for a one-time payment to Maine milk producers in recognition of increased production costs. The budget also implements changes to the Dairy Tier program, resulting in an additional $4.1 million being invested in Maine's rural communities and agricultural businesses through purchases and wages paid by Maine's dairy farms.

Maine is home to more than 200 dairy farms that care for herds of dairy cows, goats, and sheep and that steward 700,000 acres of farmlands. Because of their work, the state boasts award winning cheeses, yogurt, ice cream, and butter made exclusively with Maine milk and cream. Maine also benefits from dairy processors that bottle and sell milk year-round at retail locations statewide. In addition to agricultural products, farms provide numerous public benefits, such as scenic open spaces that enrich local communities.

Maine dairy farmers and creameries are estimated to provide 5,117 direct and 9,529 indirect jobs and generates more than $1 billion in direct economic impact and over $2 billion in indirect economic impact. Dairy farms contribute to the economy by supporting small businesses, creating indirect and direct employment opportunities, and bolstering essential farm and food system enterprises such as farm supply stores, transportation companies, and veterinary services. Maine's dairy farms also serve as a source of delicious and nutritious foods and beverages for various food outlets, including restaurants, schools, grocery stores, cafes, and ice cream shops.

Consumers can easily identify milk produced in Maine by referring to the plant code on the carton or jug. All milk bottled in Maine bears a code beginning with the number 23.

Since 1939, June has been designated as Dairy Month in the United States, celebrating the abundance of dairy products and paying tribute to the indispensable role of dairy farmers in agriculture.