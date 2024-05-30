AAA Webinar: Demystifying AI for Business Leaders

Download the slides here>>

About the Webinar

In this webinar, we will clarify AI for business leaders and describe the key challenges and opportunities they face. We will discuss how to assess the feasibility and viability of AI and automation solutions, how to design and implement them in alignment with business goals and values, and how to manage the change and risks involved.

About the Speaker

Nick White

Head of Data Science & Experience, Origin

Nick White, a seasoned professional with over two decades of expertise, is dedicated to driving impactful business outcomes through the strategic application of data, analytics, and AI. His extensive experience spans diverse industries, showcasing a passion for leveraging data’s transformative potential to fuel innovation, optimize decision-making, and streamline operations. Nick is recognized for his adeptness in assisting organizations across various industry verticals, consistently achieving positive business results through data-driven strategies.

