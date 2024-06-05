Truth and Liberty Coalition Announces Live Call-In Show Changes
A new format, name and show time begins this week.
We believe this enhanced format will deliver richer, more engaging content, allowing us to equip believers with the knowledge and resources needed to bring biblical truth to every area of society.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are excited to share some important news about the Truth and Liberty Live Call-In Show as we prepare for exciting changes coming in fall," said Richard Harris, Executive Director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Starting June 3, 2024, the program will take on a new format and name: the "Truth and Liberty Show." The show will air at 4:00 pm MST, delivering a more focused and impactful one-hour broadcast. "Beginning June 10, the show will include new content that is more engaging with our revamped schedule: twice a week, every Wednesday and Friday, at 4:00 pm MST," said Harris.
Wednesdays will feature “The Truth and Liberty Show,” where listeners will experience the latest news and engaging talk segments. Fridays will be “The Truth and Liberty Academy,” a dedicated time for teaching and deeper exploration of important topics. The Friday show will be primarily hosted by Harris, joined by our team members: Andrew Wommack, E.W. Jackson, Alex McFarland, Janet Porter, and others. "Together, we’ll ensure you stay informed and inspired," said Harris.
"We believe this enhanced format will deliver richer, more engaging content, allowing us to equip believers with the knowledge and resources needed to bring biblical truth to every area of society. Our mission remains the same: to educate, unify, and mobilize Christians as agents of societal reformation," stated Harris.
"This transition comes at an exciting time for the Coalition. We recently celebrated the Truth and Liberty Awards Banquet, and we are looking forward to the Truth and Liberty Conference in September. These events, along with our restructured show format, mark significant milestones in achieving our ongoing mission," concluded Harris. "We look forward to unifying the Church and being a force for positive change in society, through the application of God's truth."
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify, and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. More at: https://truthandliberty.net
