Fumi Tamaki selected as new IRS Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer

IR-2024-152, May 30, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today the selection of Fumino (Fumi) Tamaki as the agency’s new Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer.

Tamaki will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for improving the agency’s taxpayer experience and identifying opportunities to make continuous improvements for taxpayers and the tax professional community.

“The Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer plays a critical role at the agency and will pave the way for continuous improvements for taxpayers and the tax community across our key service delivery channels,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “In this role, Fumi will work closely with IRS leaders and the transformation team to make improvements as well as with taxpayers and the tax community to develop capabilities to improve interactions in service and compliance.”

Tamaki will oversee staff who identify opportunities to improve taxpayer experience and work with other IRS organizational units to apply customer service best practices from industry and public sector.

“This is a critical time for IRS, and I am excited to continue working with IRS leaders and our external partners in this role,” Tamaki said. “The Taxpayer Experience Office team and IRS have made tremendous strides in improving the taxpayer experience. I am committed to build on this work to deliver the experience that taxpayers expect and deserve.”

Tamaki previously served as an advisor in the IRS Transformation and Strategy Office leading enterprise-wide taxpayer journey improvement initiatives, a core part of IRS’s transformation effort. Prior to joining IRS, Tamaki was a partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she led customer centric, data-driven transformations at some of the largest retailers and consumer goods companies in the world. Tamaki also served various public sector clients on large-scale change programs focused on improving customer experience. She was also a consultant at Charles River Associates, advising clients on how high-stakes mergers and antitrust matters affect consumers.

Tamaki received her MBA from Harvard Business School and Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Economics from Johns Hopkins University.