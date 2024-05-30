ASU launches new international relations program

With a growing demand for diplomacy and global knowledge in an interconnected world, Arizona State University is launching an undergraduate international relations program to equip students with the tools to address today’s challenges.

The program, offered by the School of Politics and Global Studies in The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, allows students to develop a deeper understanding of international policy and relations between nations and non-state actors.

Students will be better able to make sense of the complexity of world affairs while building skills and knowledge to secure positions in diplomacy, security, international organizations and private enterprises.

Interested in applying? Visit the international relations degree page for more information and to apply.

Both the Bachelor of Science in international relations major and the Bachelor of Arts in international relations major will be available starting in fall 2024. The Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts offerings will also be available through ASU Online, allowing students the flexibility to pursue international relations studies anywhere in the world.

Students have the opportunity to learn from award-winning faculty at the School of Politics and Global Studies, with instruction and guidance from acclaimed professors Keith Brown, Craig Calhoun, Magda Hinojosa, Okechukwu Iheduru, Miki Kittilson, Valerie Mueller, Tim Peterson, Güneş Murat Tezcür, Henry Thomson and Thorin Wright.

“Our curriculum has always equipped students with analytical rigor and career-relevant skills so that they can distill complex information for decision-makers in the public, private and nonprofit sectors,” says Associate Teaching Professor Tara Lennon, who also serves as the school’s associate director of undergraduate studies. “We are thrilled to combine faculty expertise, our interdisciplinary global outlook and partnerships in the intelligence and diplomatic communities to provide students with high-impact experiential learning opportunities in Arizona, Washington, D.C., and around the world.”

Notable courses of the program include:

INR 205: Perspectives on International Relations: This course explores new theoretical approaches as well as canonical theories such as realism, liberalism, constructivism and critical theory, and applies these perspectives to current developments in global politics.

This course explores new theoretical approaches as well as canonical theories such as realism, liberalism, constructivism and critical theory, and applies these perspectives to current developments in global politics. POS 300: Contemporary Global Controversies: This class examines key controversies in global politics, including security, economic stability, poverty, gender, race and the environment.

This class examines key controversies in global politics, including security, economic stability, poverty, gender, race and the environment. POS 465: International Organization and Law: In this course, students get a dose of the legal world — learning about the political significance and future of international institutions, transnational regimes and international law while also reviewing emerging careers in the field.

The new international relations program offers students a rich variety of opportunities for professional development and career readiness, including partnerships with the Future Security Initiative and the Center for Latino/a Politics Research; internship opportunities in Washington, D.C., and abroad; and State Department connections through the Diplomat-in-Residence Program.

Graduates of the program will join a vast network of policymakers, world innovators and renowned researchers that make up the alumni of the School of Politics and Global Studies.

International relations majors will be well prepared for a thriving career in global relations, including positions in state, national or international governments, nonprofits and advocacy organizations, academia and journalism.