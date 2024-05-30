Halfway through the term of office: Striking a balance between the welfare state and a development breakthrough

SLOVENIA, May 30 - At the beginning of its term of office, the Government led by Robert Golob faced an energy crisis, the war in Ukraine and – shortly afterwards – catastrophic floods. Nevertheless, the Prime Minister said, the current team, through hard work and dedication, has managed to turn the tide – the Slovenian economy has recorded one of the highest growth rates in the EU, inflation has fallen from 10% to 3%, and unemployment is at a record low. He also highlighted the record profits made by businesses during this period, despite the difficult economic situation, and the record-high increases in pensions and the minimum wage that the Government had secured.

Prime Minister Robert Golob: We are separating, clearly and once and for all, private and public healthcare

As before, we will continue to strike a balance between the welfare state and the development breakthrough in the economy, said Prime Minister Golob, stressing that the series of measures taken will only yield tangible results in the next term of office. For example, the Government has deliberately and significantly increased funding for research and development (from EUR 300 million in 2022 to more than EUR 500 million next year), as this is the only way to drive knowledge-based development. "At the same time, we have secured record-high increases in pensions and the minimum wage, because we are aware that we need to make it possible for everyone, not just a select few, to live a decent life", the Prime Minister was clear.

The Prime Minister said that the Government is fulfilling the commitments made before the elections and is working on the promised pension, tax and healthcare reforms. At today's session, the Government discussed the first package of tax changes aimed at increasing the productivity and competitiveness of the Slovenian economy, as well as changes in the area of healthcare, which will make a clear distinction between public and private healthcare in the Slovenian health system.

Minister Han: Support for businesses, tourism and sport in times of crisis and for the future

Summarising the achievements of the past two years, Minister Matjaž Han highlighted social dialogue, aid to businesses in times of crisis and storms, support for further development, the increased competitiveness and added value of Slovenian businesses and strengthening Slovenia’s position on the map of countries attractive for foreign investment.

The Minister said that, in the past two years marked by various crises and the devastating August floods, the priority has been to ensure prompt and efficient aid to businesses affected by the floods and the energy crisis. Providing financial support for more than 1200 development projects, the Government has contributed to the development, increased competitiveness and added value of Slovenian businesses, with economic diplomacy actively engaged in the internationalisation of the Slovenian economy.

Minister Vrečko: Restoring the value of culture

Coordinator of the Left Party and Minister of Culture, Asta Vrečko, listed some of the achievements in the first half of this term, including the amended Employment Relationships Act, adding that the Government today adopted a strategy for fighting precarious work to improve the position of young people on the labour market. In the last two years, the Government also amended the Long-Term Care Act, thus ensuring a systemic source of financing for these highly important services. The Minister said that this Government finally made progress in housing policy, ensuring that 20,000 new apartments will be built by 2030. She also touched on the topic of culture, which had been completely and systemically neglected for decades before this Government’s efforts to restore its rightful value. In particular, she noted the changes to media legislation, the amended Slovenian Language Act and numerous investments in cultural heritage and cultural institutions.

According to Minister Vrečko, the Government has succeeded in restoring culture to the standing it deserves, calling attention to the new Media Act and the renovation of the Ljubljana Slovenian National Theatre Drama, which she believes is the most important investment in public cultural infrastructure in independent Slovenia.