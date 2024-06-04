Quiet Events® Kicks Off Bonnaroo 2024 Silent Disco with First All-Female DJ Line-up
Three top female DJs from Austin, Houston and NYC get set to take the stage at Bonnaroo on opening night.
Festival-goers are in store for an unforgettable silent disco experience, and if it inspires some more women to become DJs, we'll take it”MANCHESTER, TN, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quiet Events Inc., the trailblazers behind wireless headphone silent disco parties, is thrilled to announce their third consecutive year of powering Bonnaroo's silent disco on The Who Stage in Manchester, TN. This year, they’re making history by debuting their first all-female DJ lineup on opening night of the festival's popular after-hours silent disco.
— Quiet Events Founder, William Petz
Female headliners opening the first night of Silent disco include Feast from NYC, Kimmy K from Austin and Proper Savage from Houston. They will be on deck Thursday, June 13th into Friday, June 14th, 11:59pm to 3:30am.
Quiet Events Founder William Petz says, “We’re thrilled to bring an all-female DJ line up to kick off our silent discos. Festival-goers are in store for an unforgettable silent disco experience, and if it inspires some more women to become DJs, we'll take it.”
The Fri night/Sat morning silent disco DJ lineup will feature the talents of AR from Austin, TX, as well as DJ Lightning and Riddaugh, both hailing from NYC, with the festival’s silent disco finale Sat night / Sun morning featuring sets by all of Quiet Event's DJ talent.
Attendees can expect the silent disco experience they’ve come to love at Bonnaroo with hundreds of festival-goers dancing, singing, and socializing—all while wearing wireless LED colored headphones into the wee hours of the morning. Each channel corresponds to a different live DJ spinning a different genre of music so someone’s always playing your song. From hip-hop to EDM, throwbacks to pop hits, there’s something for everyone.
Bonnaroo After Hours Silent Disco Schedule:
Thursday, June 13 into Friday, June 14 : 11:59pm to 3:30am
Kimmy K I Feast I Proper Savage
Friday, June 14 into Saturday, June 15 : 11:59pm to 3:30 am
Lightning I AR I Riddagh
Saturday, June 15 into Sunday, June 16 : 11:30pm to 3:30 am
Kimmy K / Lightning I AR / Feast I Riddagh
About Quiet Events®:
Founded in August 2012, Quiet Events® is North America’s largest Silent Disco Rental and Events Company serving tens of thousands of people yearly with over 30,000 headphones. Perfect for city-dwellers, tourists, and people of all ages. This is an innovative party experience like none other. Great for any occasion; partying solo, with friends, birthday celebrations, or a girl’s night out. These silent disco events are hosted at clubs, lounges, out-door venues and even on subways. Private rentals are just $7, while ticketed parties are $25-$50, depending on the theme. Quiet Events®, is a privately held company headquartered in Queens, NY. For more information visit QuietEvents.com.
Bonnaro Silent Disco Powered by Quiet Events