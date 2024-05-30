Attorney General Bonta, Law Enforcement Partners Announce 41 Arrests, Over 60 Pounds of Narcotics Seized and 27 Guns Confiscated in Operation Red Rooster

MERCED — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, alongside law enforcement partners, announced the results of "Operation Red Rooster" which was focused on the Norteño criminal street gang activity in Merced County. After 18 months, the operation concluded this morning with 41 arrests, over 60 pounds of narcotics seized, and 27 guns confiscated. The suspects are facing homicide, attempted homicide, gun trafficking and drug trafficking charges with gang enhancements.

“Operation Red Rooster was a success because of the hard work of so many dedicated law enforcement partners,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I am proud of our Special Agents for their unwavering commitment to this investigation, and I'm grateful for the work of our law enforcement partners here in Merced County and statewide, as we stand together to combat gang violence. Our work to address the organized criminal street gang crisis is saving lives and making communities safer — but there is more to be done. We won’t rest until California communities are free from gang activity, including here in the Central Valley.”

“The operation leading to today’s arrests reflects incredible teamwork between our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, and our shared commitment to keeping our communities safe from violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. “This type of collaborative effort is critical to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations engaged in violent crime and drug trafficking.”

“This operation is a testament to what can be accomplished when we all work together toward a common goal," said Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira. "Because of this work, the people of Merced County are going to sleep tonight in a safer, better community.”

“The destruction of human life and scale of violence by the Norteño Street Gangs in the region is the major reason the law enforcement agencies of all related jurisdictions have partnered to investigate, arrest, and prosecute this transnational criminal organization,” said Homeland Security Investigations San Francisco / NorCal Special Agent in Charge Tatum King. “We know from investigations that these criminals often times prey on their own immigrant communities who are trying to earn an honest living and raise their families in peace and our joint law enforcement efforts strive to accomplish this goal by removing these menaces from our society. HSI San Francisco appreciates the work by the Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), California DOJ Special Operations Unit, CHP, CDCR, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County Probation Department, Merced County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Merced PD, Livingston PD, FBI, DEA, USPIS, ATFE, and all other contributing agencies.”

“This operation exemplifies CDCR's dedication to serving communities and enhancing public safety,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “We are committed to leveraging all our resources, both within and beyond correctional facilities, to create safer and more secure communities.”

“Today marks a significant step forward in our unified mission to build safer communities throughout this region. As a member of the Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET), the FBI is proud to join forces with our law enforcement partners on this collaborative effort,” stated FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel. “By combining our resources and aligning our respective strengths, we are disrupting gang violence and keeping our communities safe.”

The investigation began in 2021 after the Livingston Police Department investigated a homicide and attempted homicide that was connected to the Norteño criminal street gang. While one of the shooters was arrested, the other remained at large. The operation grew as more agencies and resources were devoted to the long-term investigation into the Norteño criminal street gang activity in Merced County. The joint operation included officers from California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET), DOJ Special Operation Unit, Merced County District Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Merced County Sheriff, Merced Police Department, Livingston Police Department, Merced County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

MAGNET is a California DOJ, Bureau of Investigation-led multiagency task force, federally funded through the national High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program. It is comprised of members from the California Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Federal Bureau of Investigations, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation-Special Services Unit, Merced County Sheriff's Office, Merced Police Department, Merced County Probation Department, Merced County District Attorney's Office, Los Banos Police Department, Livingston Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Special Operations Unit (SOU) is a collaborative investigative effort with the California DOJ and the California Highway Patrol that provides statewide enforcement for combating violent career criminals, gangs, and organized crime groups. The SOU evaluates and validates information by examining critical records and conducting field surveillances to identify methods of operation as well as the focus on the organizational hierarchy networks. Personnel conduct undercover operations to gather evidence leading to the arrest and prosecution of the principals involved. Emphasis is placed on target selection to ensure the elimination of the criminal organization rather than just the arrest of easily replaced members. The SOU provides critical support to the task forces and local agencies, while focusing on organized crime groups, violent career criminals, and violent gangs. SOU’s resources and expertise augment the capabilities of local agencies.