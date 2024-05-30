Wellness Resource Hub Available to DOM Staff

The Department of Medicine Teammate Council, formed to enhance professional development, sense of belonging and work-life balance through information derived from the SHARE Survey, is continuing to develop resources for staff. The goal is to shape a better workplace future through initiatives created by the three subcommittees. Monthly updates regarding developments will be provided to help spread initiatives throughout the department.

Work-Life Balance Subcommittee

Your teammates from the Work-life Balance & Employee Wellness Subcommittee understand the importance of balancing work and personal activities all while maintaining a sense of wellness. We are keenly aware that “work/life balance” and “wellness” are words that are often overused and dozens of initiatives having been created around these key concepts. Some useful; others, not so much.

We believe that everyone has an individual sense of what is needed to feel more productive, happier, and healthier. What works for one person may not work for another.

Given the vast resources already available at our University and UNC Health, we decided it would be best to collect all of these in one place, a Well Being (WB) Hub. We have carefully curated these options to bring you the best activities available throughout our system to elevate your body, mind, and spirit.

Bookmark the page at the link below or access it through the Department website under “About Us.”

Skills Development & Career Advancement

The Skills Development & Career Advancement Subcommittee is in the initial stages of planning a meeting with Human Resources. This meeting aims to help department staff better understand their benefits, ensuring that everyone is well-informed and able to fully utilize the resources available to them.

We believe this initiative will greatly assist our team members in navigating their benefits and support their professional growth and development. Details will be shared in the near future.

Sense of Belonging with the Department & Divisions

The Sense of Belonging Subcommittee is actively developing a consistent onboarding process for incoming staff across the department and its units. This initiative aims to welcome, orient, and provide resources to new employees in the most effective and engaging manner.

We believe this new onboarding process will significantly enhance the experience of our new team members and help foster a stronger sense of belonging within our department.

Stay tuned for more details regarding this important initiative.