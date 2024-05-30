Submit Release
Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Open Connection Between North Broadway and Roundabout Near Henderson Bridge Tomorrow

RHODE ISLAND, May 30 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is planning to open a new segment of the roundabout near the Henderson Bridge in East Providence that will provide a direct connection to North Broadway. RIDOT intends to open this connection tomorrow afternoon, Friday, May 31, prior to the evening rush hour.

This change will utilize the old Henderson Expressway, and is the final leg of the roundabout to open.

Construction will continue through 2024 on the Henderson Bridge project, largely involving demolition of the old bridge. Final completion of the project is expected in summer 2025.

RIDOT built the new Henderson Bridge and opened it to traffic in November 2023. The new bridge has a smaller footprint, replacing the old structure which had been rated as structurally deficient since 1996 when RIDOT first started keeping such records, and required millions of dollars in repairs to keep it safe and operational. ? All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Henderson Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

