Holabird's huge, 4-day American History & Hall of Fame Showcase auction will be held June 6-9, online and live in Reno

Lot 1135 is a beautiful Panamint butterfly basket made by Molly Bellas of Lone Pine. It took her ten years to complete this work. Four large butterflies adorn the sides. (est. $1,000-$4,000).

Rare carte de visite of John Wilkes Booth, signed and inscribed by him circa 1859 on the reverse: “J. Wilkes Booth to James W. McDerman”, a hotel manager (est. $5,000-$10,000).

Cabinet card signed by Sioux Chief Rain-In-The-Face, who personally killed Gen. George A. Custer at Little Big Horn, as confessed to a missionary on his deathbed (est. $10,000-$20,000).

Lot 2097 is a railroad pass for the Bodie and Benton and Commercial Co. from 1887. The pass, #131, was issued to W. H. Jones, Arizona & New Mexico Railroad (est. $1,000-$4,000).