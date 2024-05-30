Consumer Brands Statement on FDA’s Reorganization Approval

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement regarding FDA’s Reorganization Approval from Sarah Gallo, vice president of product policy:

“The Consumer Brands Association commends the FDA for the approval of the Human Foods Program reorganization and other modernization actions. The makers of America’s trusted household brands depend on the FDA to perform its regulatory role effectively, efficiently and transparently. Consumer Brands believes the FDA can, and must, move at the speed of the consumer using a modernized regulatory system to better provide for consumer safety and keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer preferences and growing opportunities to introduce innovative products to the marketplace. This will ultimately benefit the most important people whom the consumer packaged goods industry and FDA serve, American consumers. We look forward to continue working with the FDA under this new structure to bring safe food, beverage, household and personal care products to the marketplace.”

###

The Consumer Brands Association champions the industry whose products Americans depend on every day, representing nearly 2,000 iconic brands. From household and personal care to food and beverage products, the consumer packaged goods industry plays a vital role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2 trillion to U.S. GDP and supporting more than 20 million American jobs.