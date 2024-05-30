Gov. Lee Appoints Jeff Rader as Special Judge in Fourth Judicial District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Jeff Rader as Special Judge in the Fourth Judicial District for Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties.

“Jeff Rader’s decades of experience as a judge and litigator make him an exceptional choice for the Circuit Court in the Fourth Judicial District,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m grateful for his willingness to serve and am proud to appoint him to this position.”

Prior to becoming a general sessions and juvenile court judge in Sevier County in 1998, Rader practiced law at Ogle, Wynn and Rader from 1991-1998. He has also held numerous leadership roles, including founder of the Sevier County Safe Baby Court and Sevier County Workforce Probation and Recovery Court. Rader earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. This Special Judge appointment follows Judge Rex Ogle’s decision to take disability status, effective June 3.

###