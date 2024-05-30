Comer Requests Briefing from U.S. Secret Service After Incidents Linked to ‘Inadequate Training’￼

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is today opening an investigation into the U.S. Secret Service after recent incidents and reports of potential vulnerabilities preventing the Secret Service from fulfilling its mission. In a letter to the U.S. Secret Service Director, Chairman Comer raises concern about the hiring and training process within the agency and warns about potential national security risks that vulnerabilities within the agency pose. Chairman Comer requests a briefing to address these reports and to obtain more detail about how the agency is responding to remedy these vulnerabilities.

“It was recently reported that a Secret Service agent, tasked with protecting Vice President Kamala Harris, physically attacked her superior (and the commanding agent in charge) and other agents trying to subdue her while on duty at Joint Base Andrews and assigned to the Vice President’s protective detail,” Chairman Comer wrote.

A petition circulating within the U.S. Secret Service agency allegedly raises concern that a number of incidents occurring within the agency were the result of ‘inadequate training.’ The petition calls for a congressional investigation into the Secret Service.

“This incident raised concerns within the agency about the hiring and screening process for this agent: specifically whether previous incidents in her work history were overlooked during the hiring process as years of staff shortages had led the agency to lower once stricter standards as part of a diversity, equity and inclusion effort. On May 9, 2024, a Bloomberg News reporter revealed that there is a petition circulating inside the agency that flags concerns about ‘a number of recent Secret Service incidents indicative of inadequate training,’ a double standard in disciplinary actions, and a vulnerability ‘to potential insider threats’ that could pose a risk to U.S. national security.” Chairman Comer continued.

