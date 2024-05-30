Senator Fontana Announces State Grant Awards

Allegheny County – May 30, 2024 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced two organizations in the 42nd Senatorial District received grant awards from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The Mt. Lebanon Partnership and the Urban Redevelopment Authority were awarded Keystone Communities Program (KCP) grants.

“I am very happy to see the commonwealth investing in our neighborhoods,” said Senator Fontana. “These are two projects that add real value to our entire community.”

The Mt. Lebanon Partnership received $32,810 for its Uptown Public Art initiative.

The URA received $150,000 for the Homeowner Accessibility Program of Independence (HAPI), which provides grants for accessibility modifications to low-income city homeowners with permanent disabilities and landlords who do not reside on the property but have tenants with permanent disabilities.

The KCP is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life.

A full list of grant recipients can be found online.

