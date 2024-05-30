Minister Clarke deepens engagements and reaffirms partnerships through a series of bilateral meetings in the margins of SIDS4

St. John’s, Antigua, 29 May 2024—Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke deepens engagement and enhances collaboration through a series of bilateral meetings undertaken in the margins of the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda. SID4 takes place from 27-30 May 2024.

The Minister first met with technical leads for Campaign for Nature, a global campaign established to conserve 30% of the earth’s land and ocean through protected areas by 2030, which is more commonly referred to as the 30×30 Agenda. The dialogue with Michael Degnan, Deputy Director and Dr. Kina Murphy, Strategy Lead and Chief Scientist, focused on the significance of addressing biodiversity loss especially through the 30×30 target. The discussion ensured that the donor countries honor financial pledges to fill the biodiversity funding gap in the Federation.

Thereafter, Minister Clarke met with a delegation led by the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) New York Office, Liga Noronha, to discuss a few key issues related to environmental protection. The meeting built on previous dialogue coming out of the recently concluded 6th Session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6). It further expanded to include significant priority areas such as amplifying efforts to end reliance on single use plastics and how this movement can positively stimulate the circular economy while forging adaptation through policy direction and aligned project-building initiatives.

The Minister later met with Prof. Kamal Amakrane, the Managing Director of the Global Centre for Climate Mobility (GCCM) and Prof. Donovan Campbell from the University of the West Indies (UWI) to share insights on climate adaptation especially as it relates to addressing sea-level rise and its associated threats. The discussion also centered on the importance of advancing climate action through climate literacy and making space for increased youth and community involvement.