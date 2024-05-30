St Kitts and Nevis Promotes Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Urban Development in Caribbean Small Island Developing States at SIDS 4 in Antigua

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, 30 May 2024 – The Government of St Kitts and Nevis is promoting green, resilient, and inclusive urban development for small island developing states in the Caribbean at the 4th Conference for Small Island Developing States hosted by Antigua & Barbuda. The conference is guided by the theme “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity”.

In that vein, Minister of Sustainable Development et al, Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, gave a keynote address titled Greening Urban Spaces at a side event hosted by UN-Habitat in collaboration with CAF Development Bank and spoke to the mechanisms that must be considered by SIDS: –

Challenges facing SIDS, especially in the Caribbean

Opportunities for promoting Urban Resilience and Green Development

Promoting a Sustainable Island State through Urban Resilience and Green Development

Minister Clarke used several current urbanisation projects in St Kitts and Nevis to underscore her keynote:

Urban Resilience Plan for Greater Basseterre, which addresses climate change impacts and enhances the city’s resilience to natural hazards, upgrades the infrastructure, and strategies for flood mitigation.

Basseterre Revitalization Project focuses on repurposing abandoned spaces and enhancing the city’s aesthetic and economic appeal coupled with creating safe, clean, and environmentally friendly spaces for community enjoyment while promoting economic opportunities and cultural heritage preservation.

Basseterre West Waterfront Project seeks to enhance waterfront access, recreational amenities, and public spaces in downtown Basseterre in addition to integrating principles of green design, coastal resilience, and community engagement to promote sustainable urban development.

Urban Heat Mitigation in Downtown Basseterre Project highlights strategies such as green roofs, tree planting, and cool pavement technologies to reduce temperatures and enhance livability.

SIDS are considered by the United Nations as 39 States and 18 Associate Members within the Caribbean, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Indian Ocean, and the South China Sea that face unique social, economic and environmental vulnerabilities.