H.R. 6864, HUD Accountability Act of 2024

H.R. 6864 would require the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to testify annually before the Congress on the agency’s operations, including its oversight and prevention of fraud, waste, and abuse of funding provided to grantees and the physical condition of all public and other housing that HUD supports.

Using information from the department, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 6864 would cost less than $500,000. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.