H.R. 7433, Law Enforcement Support and Transnational Repression Act

H.R. 7433 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct a public service outreach campaign to educate the public and international allies about transnational repression and related terrorist threats. The outreach campaign would include information on resources and ways for victims of threats and intimidation by foreign governments and related terrorism threats to anonymously contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The bill also would require DHS to engage in research and development of technologies and techniques that would help state and local governments counter transnational repression and related threats.