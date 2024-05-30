Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,380 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7433, Law Enforcement Support and Transnational Repression Act

H.R. 7433 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct a public service outreach campaign to educate the public and international allies about transnational repression and related terrorist threats. The outreach campaign would include information on resources and ways for victims of threats and intimidation by foreign governments and related terrorism threats to anonymously contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The bill also would require DHS to engage in research and development of technologies and techniques that would help state and local governments counter transnational repression and related threats. 

You just read:

H.R. 7433, Law Enforcement Support and Transnational Repression Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more