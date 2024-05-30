H.R. 7326, a bill to amend chapters 4, 10, and 131 of title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep those chapters current and to correct related technical errors

H.R. 7326 would incorporate other laws and amend technical errors in three chapters of title 5, United States Code. Public Law 117-286, which was signed into law on December 27, 2022, enacted those chapters into positive law. H.R. 7326 would amend those chapters to keep them current with other changes made to positive law. Information from the Office of Law Revision Counsel indicates that the bill would make no substantive changes to the law. On that basis, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 7326 would have no effect on the federal budget.