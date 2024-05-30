ICYMI: Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Registration Is Open for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge®

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced that registration for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge® is now open. Participants this year will have the chance to win a share of more than $25,000 in prizes for removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. Starting today, those interested in participating in the 2024 Florida Python Challenge® can complete the required online training to compete in the 10-day competition which runs August 9–18, 2024. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.

"Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ unwavering dedication to Everglades restoration, Florida continues to make record investments in protecting the state’s unique natural resources for future generations, including the targeted removal of the invasive Burmese python,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt, and I look forward to congratulating this year’s winners.”

“Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis and our partners with the South Florida Water Management District, FWC is once again hosting the world-famous Florida Python Challenge®,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young. “This event allows the public to get involved in protecting our native wildlife while competing to win thousands of dollars for their efforts removing Burmese pythons from our iconic Florida Everglades ecosystem, a place like nowhere else on Earth.”

“The great partnership between the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is critical as we continue to work together to protect the Greater Everglades Ecosystem, conserve native wildlife, and combat invasive pythons. We continue to expedite Everglades restoration efforts thanks to the support of Governor Ron DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, and we’ll continue doing everything we can to protect this important ecosystem,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron. “The Everglades is one of the natural wonders of the world, and the Python Challenge is another great way to get people directly involved in the protection of the Everglades. Long live the Everglades!”

Visit FlPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition, take the required online training, view the optional training opportunities, learn more about Burmese pythons and the Everglades ecosystem, or find resources for planning a trip to South Florida to participate in the Florida Python Challenge®.

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge® removed 209 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades. A total of 917 pythons have been removed as a result of the Florida Python Challenge® to date. One thousand and fifty people from 35 states (and Belgium) registered for the 10-day competition in 2023.

In addition to python removal opportunities on 32 commission-managed lands which are available year-round, pythons can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission — no permit or hunting license required — and the FWC encourages people to remove and humanely kill pythons from private lands whenever possible.

Prizes will also be awarded in the professional, novice and military categories, courtesy of our sponsors and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.We thank Bergeron Everglades Foundation and InversaLeathers for donating $10,000 each and Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands for donating $5,000 to support conservation efforts in Florida through the Florida Python Challenge®.

About Invasive Burmese Pythons

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, and they negatively impact native wildlife. This invasive species is found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida where they prey on birds, mammals, and other reptiles. A female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 21,000 Burmese pythons have been reported to the FWC as removed from the environment.

For more information on Burmese pythons, visit MyFWC.com/Python.