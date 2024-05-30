Collège Boréal's Paramedic program acquires first-of-its-kind ambulance simulator in Ontario

This state-of-the-art simulator joins Collège Boréal’s suite of virtual reality innovations, providing aspiring paramedics with access to cutting-edge training tools





From left to right: Luc Perreault, Professor, Paramedic program, Collège Boréal; Suzanne Lemieux, Dean, School of Health Sciences, Collège Boréal; Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities; René Lapierre, Professor and Coordinator, Paramedic program, Collège Boréal.

SUDBURY, Ontario, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop in attendance, Collège Boréal today unveiled a new ambulance simulator that will significantly enhance the training of paramedic students. Only three similar simulators exist in Canada, making Boréal the first in Ontario to acquire such advanced technology.



Equipped with programmable panoramic screens and a rear cabin mounted on hydraulic jacks, this full-scale ambulance simulator provides an entirely immersive experience. Its controlled environment allows for creating realistic scenarios, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation in a moving ambulance and emergency vehicle driving in urban areas.

This project was made possible by a $580,000 grant from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and the creation of a dedicated space at the College’s Sudbury campus at a cost of $100,000.

Quotes

“We all benefit when future paramedics can train using the latest technology. That’s why Ontario is proud to support a new ambulance simulator in Collège Boréal’s Paramedic program,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “The simulator will ensure more students are prepared to serve as paramedics in francophone communities across northern Ontario.”

“The acquisition of this cutting-edge ambulance simulator enables Collège Boréal to invest in state-of-the-art teaching equipment that meets the real demands of the job market,” said Daniel Giroux, President of Collège Boréal. “Our future graduates will strengthen their skills and be even better prepared to address the genuine needs of our communities.”

Quick Facts

Collège Boréal’s ambulance simulator is the first in Ontario and the third in Canada. A total of 17 similar units exist worldwide.

Over the past three years, 100% of the College’s Paramedic program graduates have successfully completed the Emergency Medical Responder certification exam required by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Ontario’s Learn and Stay grant, which covers tuition fees for specific health human resources programs, applies to Boréal’s Paramedic program, offered at the Sudbury campus.



