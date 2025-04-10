UNCF President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael L. Lomax Receives GSV’s 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Lomax joins the ranks of legendary pioneers, recognizing a lifetime of transformative leadership advancing the future of education through innovation, partnership and purpose

Washington, DC, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and chief executive officer, UNCF was honored April 9 with the prestigious GSV 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego—one of the world’s leading convenings of education, innovation and impact.

In receiving the honor, Dr. Lomax joins a distinguished cadre of education visionaries whose work has permanently reshaped the landscape of learning and opportunity. Past recipients include luminaries such as Luis von Ahn, co-founder of Duolingo; Marian Wright Edelman, founder of the Children’s Defense Fund; Geoffrey Canada, president of Harlem Children’s Zone; Wendy Kopp, founder of Teach For America; and Bill Milliken, founder of Communities In Schools.

“Dr. Lomax is not only a champion for higher education—he is a force for transformation,” said Chris Howard, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Arizona State University. “His leadership has opened doors for hundreds of thousands of students, especially those historically excluded from opportunity. This award honors a lifetime devoted to justice, excellence and the power of education to change lives.”

In his remarks, Dr. Lomax reflected on the honor:

“To be counted among such a profound lineage of education pioneers is humbling. I accept this award not as an individual milestone, but as a celebration of the collective—of every student, every partner, every institution that dared to believe in the power of education to liberate, elevate, and transform. Together, we’ve pushed boundaries and reimagined what’s possible. And the work is far from finished.”

For more than two decades under Dr. Lomax's visionary leadership, UNCF has raised more than $4 billion, enabling more than 150,000 students to earn their degrees and launch successful careers. Each year, over 50,000 students benefit from the 400+ scholarship programs that he oversees. Dr. Lomax has also been a powerful voice for HBCUs, launching the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building to empower its 37 member institutions to thrive as effective, self-sustaining entities.

Before his tenure at UNCF, Dr. Lomax served as the fifth president of Dillard University, where he significantly expanded student enrollment and alumni engagement. Earlier in his career, he was a civic architect in Atlanta, founding the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the Fulton County Arts Council, and leaving an enduring mark on the city’s cultural and civic life.

Today, Dr. Lomax continues to serve on numerous influential boards including the KIPP Foundation, Teach For America, Cengage Group, Handshake, and the Studio Museum in Harlem. He is a founding member of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, and was appointed by President George W. Bush to the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs.

This Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates a legacy not only of leadership, but of vision, service and a relentless belief in the power of education to unlock the brilliance of every young mind.

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

Roy Betts UNCF 2407033384 roy.betts@uncf.org

