PCA Construction Reveals the Launch of the Innovative Koosh Living at Griffin
PCA Construction introduces Koosh Living at Griffin, a pioneering urban development designed for modern lifestyles in Dania Beach.
Prime Construction Associates Corp (PCA) proudly announces the grand opening of Koosh Living at Griffin, a groundbreaking residential development set to be completed in the summer of 2024. Located on Griffin Road in Dania Beach, Florida, this modern facility spans 102,503 square feet, designed to enhance urban living.
— PCA Founders
Koosh Living at Griffin features 79 one-bedroom units across five stories, each equipped with a private balcony that blends luxury with functionality. The development also includes 12,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, enhancing the living experience for residents while serving the local community.
The PCA team achieved this project with remarkable success, effectively procuring specific materials from international sources and navigating intricate supply chain logistics to exceed all expectations. Residents will enjoy numerous amenities, including a 1,200-square-foot pavilion with a community center, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a pool, and co-working spaces—all designed to foster a sense of community and support a balanced lifestyle.
"We are grateful to BSD Capital's founders, Sharon Sharaby and Guy Leventin, for their invaluable partnership, which was pivotal in the development of Koosh Living at Griffin," said Frank Infantino and Nick Theodoropoulos, founders of PCA. "Their vision and support have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition." For more information about Koosh Living at Griffin or to schedule a tour, please visit our Website.
About Prime Construction Associates Corp
Prime Construction Associates Corp specializes in high-end residential and commercial construction, delivering projects that embody innovation and excellence. With a commitment to quality and client satisfaction, PCA continues to set industry standards.
