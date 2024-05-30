- Commissioner Temple Urges Policyholders to Stay Alert for Contractor Fraud as Hurricane Season Approaches

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 23, 2024

NICB’s Contractor Fraud Awareness Week Runs May 20-24

Louisianans are all too familiar with hurricanes, tornadoes, severe weather and other catastrophic events that leave our friends and neighbors struggling to recover and rebuild their lives. Unfortunately, these events also provide an opening for dishonest contractors looking to take advantage of homeowners.

“Since taking office, I have directed our Office of Insurance Fraud to expand our efforts in identifying and investigating fraud in areas affected by severe weather, hurricanes and other significant loss events,” said Commissioner Tim Temple. “Insurance fraud inflates premiums for every policyholder. I am committed to investing additional resources as we work closely with homeowners, insurers and local law enforcement to address this problem head-on.”

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), 2023 was a historic year for billion-dollar weather-related disasters in the U.S. with 28 separate events costing at least $1 billion and totaling more than $93 billion in catastrophe losses. Upwards of 10%, or $9.3 billion, is lost to post-disaster fraud, which not only impacts individuals, but also drives up insurance premiums for all of us.

To help combat this growing nationwide problem, the Louisiana Department of Insurance, Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and NICB are working together to educate home and business owners about how to avoid becoming a victim of deceptive contractors as part of its annual Contractor Fraud Awareness Week (CFAW). The campaign runs from May 20 to May 24, 2024.

“Contractor fraud costs hardworking Americans billions of dollars every year,” said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of NICB. “After a natural disaster, fraudulent contractors work to exploit the vulnerabilities of unsuspecting homeowners with the promise of affordable renovations, repairs or construction projects that leave behind a trail of broken promises, shoddy workmanship and depleted savings.”

“After my recent appointment as the Executive Director of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, I began to build on our existing relationships with various agencies that have a common goal to address contractor fraud,” said Executive Director Brad Hassert. “Through these efforts we hope to reduce the frequency of fraudulent acts, increase public awareness and hold those accountable who victimize the public. I will continue to grow our partnerships with local, state and federal agencies so that we can maximize the results of our combined efforts.”

NICB recommends following these tips before hiring a contractor:

Be Proactive

Assess Damages : If you think you have catastrophe-related damage, reach out to your insurance company and ask for clarification on your coverage.

: If you think you have catastrophe-related damage, reach out to your insurance company and ask for clarification on your coverage. Recruit a Professional: Seek out a licensed, insured and well-reviewed contractor before any potential fraudulent contractors come knocking on your door.

Research and Verify Before Signing Anything

Research and Verify : Before hiring a contractor, research their credentials, reputation and track record. Check for licenses, certifications and reviews from previous clients. Verify their insurance coverage and inquire about any past complaints or legal issues.

: Before hiring a contractor, research their credentials, reputation and track record. Check for licenses, certifications and reviews from previous clients. Verify their insurance coverage and inquire about any past complaints or legal issues. Get Multiple Quotes : Obtain bids from multiple contractors for comparison. Be wary of significantly low bids, as they may indicate substandard work or hidden costs. Aim for a balance between affordability and quality.

: Obtain bids from multiple contractors for comparison. Be wary of significantly low bids, as they may indicate substandard work or hidden costs. Aim for a balance between affordability and quality. Beware of Red Flags: Be alert to red flags such as high-pressure sales tactics, vague or evasive answers, or reluctance to provide written estimates or contracts. Trust your instincts and proceed with caution if something seems off.

Stay Involved and Take Account

Written Contracts : Always insist on a written contract detailing the scope of work, materials, timeline and a payment schedule that does not include large upfront payments. Review the contract carefully, ensuring that all terms and conditions are clearly outlined and agreed upon by both parties.

: Always insist on a written contract detailing the scope of work, materials, timeline and a payment schedule that does not include large upfront payments. Review the contract carefully, ensuring that all terms and conditions are clearly outlined and agreed upon by both parties. Stay Involved : Stay actively involved in the project by regularly communicating with the contractor and monitoring progress while keeping records of all work communications.

: Stay actively involved in the project by regularly communicating with the contractor and monitoring progress while keeping records of all work communications. Seek Legal Advice if Necessary: If you suspect contractor fraud or encounter significant problems during the project, seek legal advice promptly. A legal professional can help you understand your rights, explore options for resolution, and take appropriate action to protect your interests.

Contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance if you need help. Call our office at 1-800-259-5300 or contact us online to file a complaint, ask a question about your policy, report suspected insurance fraud and more.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, contact NICB Director of Public Affairs Joe Brenckle at [email protected] or visit NICB.org.

About the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors: The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors (LSLBC) is committed to its role in public safety, consumer protection, and safeguarding the integrity of the construction industry. To carry out its legislative purpose, the LSLBC enforces the laws within its jurisdiction, while also educating the public and contractors. The LSLBC routinely works with fellow regulatory agencies and law enforcement in efforts to combat the fraudulent acts of individuals. To learn more about licensure requirements, verify licenses, or file complaints, visit www.lslbc.louisiana.gov.