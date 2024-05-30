CBP officers seize $370K in cocaine at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized more than $370,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our officers in the passenger vehicle environment continue to exercise great vigilance and their determination and effective use of technology and canines helped zero-in on this cocaine load,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These kinds of seizures illustrate CBP’s commitment to advancing its priority border security mission.”

Packages containing nearly 28 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 28 at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2010 BMW driven by a female 45-year-old U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 16 packages containing a total of nearly 28 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $370,893.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

