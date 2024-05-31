XYZ’s Explosive Expansion: Securing .GAME, .LAT, and .LOL Domains

XYZ Registry Celebrates a Decade of Innovation - Chapter 8: Broadening Horizons and Deepening Impact (2022)

I am excited to announce the acquisition of our 34th TLD – .Lat – a culturally significant domain ending and a representation of the exceptional community that it powers.” — Daniel Negari

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this eighth chapter of the series, XYZ Registry navigates through 2022 with strategic collaborations, significant acquisitions, and initiatives that expand its influence in the digital domain space. See all chapters as they unfold: https://gen.xyz/ten.

This is the story of .xyz—a story about pushing limits and resetting the internet.

Expansive Growth in Domain Offerings

On March 21, 2022, XYZ Registry dramatically expanded its portfolio by acquiring ten new domains: .Game, .Guitars, .Audio, .Christmas, .Diet, .Flowers, .Hosting, .Pics, .Mom, and .LOL (1). This expansion underscores XYZ’s mantra of openness and inclusion, ensuring that internet users from all backgrounds, industries, and interests can establish a powerful online presence. Each new domain offers unique opportunities for users to express their passions and interests online. For example: Sandbox.Game, a decentralized gaming platform where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. Max.Guitars, a guitar shop featuring new and used instruments from the leading guitar brands. Iyo.Audio, a generative AI Alphabet X spinout that is launching audio computing earbuds. SantaForaCause.Christmas, the website for Texas-based Mike Larrivee’s Santa-for-hire services. MyHealth.Diet, a recipe database aimed to benefit health with the power of proper nutrition. Calliope.Flowers, the website for Calliope Geraniums, a popular brand of the geranium flower. Touchstone.Hosting, a web hosting service provider. Covet.Pics, a Shopify app that helps users create scalable, customizable, shoppable picture galleries. TalkBox.Mom, an education platform designed to help parents teach their children how to speak different languages. OMG.LOL, a subscription based social networking platform with customizable profile pages.

Blistering growth

"From ‘21 - ‘22, we introduced 20 new TLDs while .XYZ sales boomed, and usage continues to surge. Our legacy continues with .GAME .LAT and .LOL" - Daniel Negari

Strategic Collaborations and Initiatives

In early March, XYZ Registry engaged in a content collaboration with Spamhaus, where Spamhaus featured and published content related to XYZ Registry's efforts in enhancing online safety. This partnership highlights XYZ Registry's proactive role in the dissemination of important security information and its ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable online environment.

Fostering Web3 Innovation

On December 8, 2022, XYZ Registry launched #BlockchainThursday (https://gen.xyz/bct), a weekly blog post series that spotlights notable projects emerging from the .xyz community of web3 pioneers. XYZ found that the large number of web3 websites was overtaking the weekly #WebsiteWednesday (https://gen.xyz/ww) blog series, and moved to create an entirely new web3-focused category. This initiative provides a platform for sharing successes and inspiring further innovation within the blockchain space, highlighting XYZ’s role in supporting the next generation of digital pioneers. Community platform TheHug.xyz is developed by Facebook Live creator Randi Zuckerberg and venture capital firm M13 founder Debbie Soon, and is designed to embrace and empower all web3 creators. Snoop Dogg's web3 community SnoopPassport.xyz brought fans exclusive access to his 2023 tour. Blockchain Creative Labs, FOX Entertainment’s web3 studio, established their online home on BCL.xyz.

Acquisition of .Lat

On August 2, 2022, XYZ Registry welcomed .Lat to its family of domains, a move driven by a passion to inspire global digital success and enrich online prosperity. Inspired by LATAM pride, .Lat is designed to enhance the online presence of Latin America. Brainly.Lat is a web-based learning and AI platform specifically tailored for the Spanish-speaking community in Latin America and Spain. ILAN.Lat is an organization aimed at identifying, managing, and promoting projects that can strengthen bonds between Israel and Latin America. Academic.Lat is a CRM, analytics, and payment software used by more than 500 schools in Mexico.

Jose Angel Urbano, CEO & Co-founder of BEANS.Lat said of .Lat, “We are a consulting company focused on digital transformation in Latin America. Our efforts are driven towards contributing to the adoption of new technologies and the use of advanced analytics in companies in our region. That's the reason why we chose the '.lat' domain.”

Looking Ahead

In Chapter 9, get ready to explore XYZ Registry's dynamic year of growth and innovation in 2023. Learn how XYZ Registry demonstrates its leadership in the AI domain space with the launch of #AIMonday, a weekly blog series highlighting the prolific use of .xyz domains by the AI community. Discover how XYZ Registry expands its influence with strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of the .CEO domain, marking a significant addition to its expansive portfolio of domain endings.

See all chapters as they unfold: https://gen.xyz/ten.

Stay connected with XYZ's latest ventures by subscribing: https://gen.xyz#newsletter

About XYZ

XYZ stands at the forefront of technological innovation, providing a diverse array of domain name options, including the globally popular .xyz. The registry's impressive portfolio spans across domains such as .Cars, .Car, and .Auto, .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, .Theatre, .Storage, .Baby, .Monster, .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, .Makeup, .Quest, .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, .Yachts, .Tickets, .Game, .Guitars, .Audio, .Christmas, .Diet, .Flowers, .Hosting, .Pics, .Mom, .LOL, .Lat, and .CEO. Discover more about XYZ at https://xyz.xyz.

(1) https://gen.xyz/blog/xyzgotgame