Vermont Honors its Emergency Medical Service Providers

50th EMS Week awards celebrate the contribution of individuals and services to public health

WATERBURY, VT – The State of Vermont is recognizing the dedicated EMS and first responder professionals, volunteers and agencies for the essential public health services they provide in their communities, as part of the 50th annual National Emergency Medical Services Week celebration.

Governor Phil Scott called out the commitment and vital work of Vermont’s career and volunteer emergency service providers, in his proclamation declaring May 19 − 25 as EMS Week. With the theme of “Honoring Our Past. Forging Our Future,” the week of activities included showcasing local EMS agencies, and culminated in the annual presentation of awards honoring several individuals and EMS agencies for their outstanding efforts.

Vermont has over 3,000 Emergency Medical Service providers who respond each year to over 117,000 requests for emergency medical care and specialized ambulance transport. EMS providers also take a leading role in supporting community-based injury prevention and health promotion initiatives – including overdose prevention, response and education.

“When someone has a medical emergency or experiences a traumatic injury, the first people on the scene are usually First Responders, EMTs and paramedics,” said Will Moran, director of the Department of Health’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Injury Prevention. “These family members, friends and neighbors are on-call for each of us, day or night, bringing the training and skills that often make the difference between life and death,” Moran said. “I congratulate this years’ awardees, and ask everyone to join me in thanking our EMS service providers for their dedication and care.”

2024 Vermont Emergency Medical Services award recipients:

Vermont EMS Lifetime Award : Patrick Malone – University of Vermont Initiative for Rural EMS

: Patrick Malone – University of Vermont Initiative for Rural EMS Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year : Colby Masse, Paramedic – Morristown EMS

: Colby Masse, Paramedic – Morristown EMS Ambulance Service of the Year : Fair Haven Rescue Squad

: Fair Haven Rescue Squad Basic Life Support Provider of the Year : Kyle Anderson, EMT – Burlington Fire Department

: Kyle Anderson, EMT – Burlington Fire Department EMS Educator of the Year : Tyler Molleur – Hardwick Emergency Rescue Squad

: Tyler Molleur – Hardwick Emergency Rescue Squad EMS for Children Champion of the Year : Joseph Aldsworth – City of Barre

: Joseph Aldsworth – City of Barre First Responder Provider of the Year : Co-Winners: Caden Knox ­– Northfield Ambulance Service; Ryan Gladstone – Waterbury Ambulance Service

: Co-Winners: Caden Knox ­– Northfield Ambulance Service; Ryan Gladstone – Waterbury Ambulance Service First Responder Service of the Year: Saxtons River First Response Rescue

To learn more about serving your community as an emergency medical technician or with the Medical Reserve Corps, visit OnCallforVT.org.

Vermont Healthcare, Preparedness, and EMS Conference

The 2024 Vermont Healthcare, Preparedness, and EMS Conference will be held June 14 and 15 at Jay Peak Resort. Register by June 3 at VTEMSconference.com.

