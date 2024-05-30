Ohio IX Celebrates Milestones and Growth at 9th Annual Meeting

Ohio Internet Exchange Unveils New Website, Welcomes Industry Leaders, and Sets Peak Traffic Record

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX) convened its 9th Annual Meeting on May 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio, marking another successful year of facilitating local internet traffic at the exchange. The Ohio IX, a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting Ohio ISPs and companies in keeping internet traffic local, serves as a vital content distribution point and aggregator, reducing latency and driving cost efficiencies for companies and their customers across the state.

In 2024, the Ohio IX achieved significant milestones and growth, highlighted by the launch of a new website aimed at enhancing user experience and accessibility. Moreover, the organization welcomed several esteemed new members into its fold, including industry giants such as Apple, Cato Networks, Cloud Propeller, Netskrt Systems, Momentum Telecom, Western Reserve Communications, Radian Group, Pavlov Media, Charter Communications DBA Spectrum, Cyrus One, and the Village of West Jefferson.

One of the most remarkable achievements of the Ohio IX in 2024 was the attainment of a peak traffic record, reaching an impressive 338 Gbps, underscoring the organization's pivotal role in facilitating robust internet connectivity and data exchange within Ohio.

During the Annual Meeting, the Ohio IX conducted its board of directors’ election, resulting in the appointment of Doug Payauys of Adtran, Dustin Wright of Fairlawn Gig, Petar Smilajkov of Cloud Propeller, and Phil Maag of Metalink to a three-year term, further strengthening the leadership team with diverse expertise and vision.

Additionally, officer elections were held, with the following individuals assuming key leadership roles:

• Rob Shema of altafiber elected as Chairman

• Brent Beatty of Bresco Broadband appointed as Vice Chairman

• Petar Smilajkov of Cloud Propeller was named Chief Technology Officer

• Aaron Holtz of CNI entrusted with the role of Treasurer

• Nancy Tiemeier of Cologix will continue in the position of Secretary

These newly elected officers bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their respective roles, poised to steer the Ohio IX toward continued growth and success in the dynamic landscape of internet infrastructure and connectivity.

The Ohio IX would like to thank Doug Payauys for serving two terms as Chair, his contributions and dedication are a tremendous asset to the organization and we are glad he will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Jason Gintert will also remain on the Board but will be giving up his CTO duties, Jason is an incredible asset to the organization and his contributions as CTO have seen significant growth and we have hit record setting traffic numbers under his guidance. We would also like to thank Kim Gearhart, who will be leaving the Board, she served in various capacities including Treasurer and was always willing to go above and beyond. Lastly, Brian Riley, has also left the Board of Directors, as his new leadership position is going to be located outside of Ohio, Brian contributed much to the organization and we are very grateful for his time spent on the Board.

Reflecting on the achievements of the past year and looking ahead to the future, the Ohio IX remains committed to its mission of fostering collaboration, innovation, and resilience in Ohio's internet ecosystem, empowering businesses and communities across the state to thrive in the digital age.

For more information about the Ohio Internet Exchange and its initiatives, please visit www.ohioix.net.

Contact Information:

Ohio Internet Exchange

Email: info@ohioix.net