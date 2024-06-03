Richard Roll’s Memoir, "A Boomer in Time," Offers a Glimpse into an America Gen Z Will Never Know

Richard Roll

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Roll’s memoir, "A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE’VE HAD!) A MEMOIR)," offers a captivating glimpse into an America before social media and cell phones dominated everyday life. Through vivid storytelling and personal anecdotes, Roll provides a detailed account of his experiences growing up during an era of profound change and occasional social and political turmoil. Though unique to his generation, his stories are relatable to all, painting a rich picture of a bygone era. This exploration of cultural shifts, challenges, and triumphs is a journey that resonates universally.

“In 'A Boomer in Time,' I aimed to capture the essence of Our Generation's journey—our hopes, struggles, and triumphs. This memoir reflects on the past and reminds us of the values and experiences that shaped us. It's a relevant story, offering a sense of connection and nostalgia in a rapidly changing world. By delving into the past, we can better understand our present and shape our future. This story invites you to be a part of it,” says Roll.

In "A Boomer in Time," readers are treated to a tapestry of captivating and exhilarating, nostalgic tales, transporting them to a vibrant world of yesteryear that has shaped this generation. Each chapter unveils a portrayal of everyday occurrences and pivotal events that shaped Richard Roll's generation. These stories, filled with familiar sights and sounds, will evoke a feeling of nostalgia in readers. One particularly memorable account recounts Roll's arrest during an anti-Vietnam protest, a moment frozen in time as he was carried away by State Troopers along with 60 others, defiantly smoking a cigarette. Roll's “Disorderly Person” charge was reduced to just one count by the Judge after he successfully quoted Thoreau’s On Civil Disobedience. This incident is a poignant reminder of the fervent idealism and activism that characterized the entire era.

“Whether you're a Boomer longing for a trip down Memory Lane, or a curious reader eager to explore history through a personal narrative, my memoir offers something very special. Dive into the pages of 'A Boomer in Time,' and let’s rediscover our past together,” says Roll.

Richard Roll, CEO of ReadySetBOOM.com, has a history of success. He led a strategic pivot with a specialized technology platform focusing on Google reviews from 2013 to 2020. Previously, as Founder and CEO of the American Homeowners Association (AHA) from 1994 to 2012, he grew this national consumer membership to more than 200,000 paying members, doubling revenue annually, and exceeding $20 million per year. Roll's marketing, finance, and business development expertise has been instrumental in his ventures. He holds degrees from Brown University and Harvard Business School. Connect with him on LinkedIn."