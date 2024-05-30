Pennsylvania Department of Health Replacing Expiring Potassium Iodide Tablets for Pen...

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on June 12, to Pennsylvanians who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. This distribution is being planned as many of the tablets provided by public health agencies to the community over the last several years are reaching their expiration dates and will offer an opportunity to exchange expiring product for new tablets. This distribution event is in addition to the annual distribution event typically held every summer.

“Ensuring medications on hand are kept up to date is an important part of protecting your health,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Radiological emergencies are rare, but it is important for potentially affected Pennsylvanians to have unexpired tablets on hand.”

The Department has been working with federal authorities to secure new tablets to replace expiring products across the Commonwealth.

KI helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic. It is safe for pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding, people on thyroid medication, children, and infants. Individuals who are unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a health care provider. The KI tablets should only be taken if instructed to do so by state health officials.

The state’s four active nuclear facilities are closely regulated, secured, and well-maintained.

The facilities are Beaver Valley Power Station; Limerick Generating Station; Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station; and Susquehanna Steam Electric Station.

The tablets are available to all Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants by visiting a local distribution center on June 12, calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH, or visiting the Chester or Montgomery County municipal health departments. Individuals replacing expired or expiring tablets may bring these with them for disposal but may pick up new medication without having to turn anything in. Expired tablets may also be thrown into the regular trash but should not be flushed down the toilet or sink drain.

Individuals requesting KI tablets may do so for other family members or those who are unable to get the tablets on their own. School districts and employers within a 10-mile radius who need to exchange medication should contact the Department to make appropriate arrangements.

On June 12, KI tablets can be exchanged or picked up at the locations below. No appointments are necessary.

Beaver Valley Power Station

Beaver Valley Mall – Center at the Mall, Unit #284, 570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd. Monaca, PA, 15061 (2:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

Limerick Generating Station

Keystone Fire Company, 240 N. Walnut St. Boyertown, PA 19512 (2:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA, 17566 (2:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus Street, Delta, PA, 17314 (2:00 PM to 7:00 PM)



Susquehanna Steam Electric Station

· Berwick City Hall, 1800 North Market Street, Berwick, PA 18603 (2:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

Butler Township Community Center, 411 West Butler Drive, Drums, PA 18222 (2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.)

Luzerne County Community College, Public Safety Center, 1333 South Prospect Street, Nanticoke, PA, 18634 (2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.)

Additional information on potassium iodide (KI) tablets and nuclear power plant safety can be found on the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov, or follow us on Facebook and X.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mark O'Neill - ra-dhpressoffice@pa.gov

