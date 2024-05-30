European Solidarity Corps: two organisations from Bulgaria looking for volunteers – open to Ukrainians

Two organisations in Varna, Bulgaria – the ‘SOS-families in risk’ Foundation and Youth Centre Hale 3 – are looking for European volunteers, including from Ukraine, to join their teams from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024.

Hale 3 is a space uniting three halls (for extreme sports, concerts and cinema and a shared workplace and library). The volunteer will develop the youth centre, support it in organising events, create content for social media, welcome visitors and guests and support skateboarding/rollerblading lessons.

At the SOS-Foundation, the volunteer will support the team of a shelter centre for women and children – victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. He or she will organise outdoor games, crafting and other leisure activities, cooking, walks, etc.

Volunteers will be provided with accommodation in a single room in a flat in Varna, pocket money for food and transport in the city, international health insurance and international certificate for participation in the European Solidarity Corps programme.

There is no specific deadline for applications.

