QR Code Company Up ’n go Surpasses $1.1 Billion Milestone in Restaurant Payments

Pay-at-the-table QR-code provider for the hospitality industry, Up ’n go, landmarks a milestone of over $1.1 Billion in total payments processed.

San Diego, California, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Up ’n go, a leading QR-code-based pay-at-the-table provider for the hospitality industry recently celebrated over $1.1 Billion in total payments processed. With over 16 million restaurant checks settled seamlessly through its platform, the company, founded back in 2017, has solidified its position as a game-changer in the dining industry.

Co-founder and CEO Touradj attributes this milestone to the company’s relentless commitment to providing a superior payment experience. Its impressive usage statistics speak volumes about its efficacy. A staggering 97.3% of guests express satisfaction with the payment experience, with 69.1% indicating that the presence of this QR code solution would influence their decision to return. The platform further saves about 5 to 20 minutes per transaction, enhancing the user experience of both guests and restaurant partners. “It barely takes 7 to 10 days to set up the QR code,” shares the co-founder. With features like easy setup and minimal initial investment, Up ’n go offers restaurants an affordable, low-risk, high-reward solution to streamline operations and boost revenue.

Touradj acknowledges the presence of competitors, including industry giants, whose shortcomings have led to payment errors and dissatisfaction among restaurant owners. Up ’n go remains steadfast in its mission to provide the most reliable pay-at-the-table solution. Touradj explains, “Our restaurant partners have been using our solutions for years now as we deliver on our promises.”

With a focus on product reliability and customer support, Up ’n go continues to set itself apart from the competition. Direct POS integrations with leading systems such as Aloha and Toast ensure seamless implementation and operation, minimizing disruptions for restaurant staff and guests alike. In addition to revolutionizing pay-at-the-table solutions, the company offers a suite of features designed to enhance the dining experience further. Its QR code-based solution enables guests to pay at the table via various digital wallets, enables splitting the checks, and accepts gift cards at some restaurants with its sophisticated yet user-friendly payment experience. From tableside QR code payments to collecting guest feedback, the platform empowers restaurants to streamline operations and drive profitability.

Most of the company’s clientele are experienced big chain restaurants with a large dedicated team. They understand the value of turning tables faster and are focused on providing a good dining experience. “Our prime motive is to provide an amazing guest experience for our restaurant partners,” states Touradj. As the company celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and excellence. “Our focus is always on the next thing,” Touradj remarks. “We’re constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of our restaurant partners and their guests.”

Media Contact

Name: Touradj Barman

Email: contact@upngopay.com



