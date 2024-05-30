NorthPoint Development Breaks Ground on Hazleton Logistics 141, Phase 1 of Major Investment in Greater Hazleton

About

About NorthPoint Development Established in 2012, NorthPoint Development is a privately held real estate operating company that specializes in developing, acquiring, leasing, and managing Class A industrial and multi-family properties. The company leverages a data-driven approach to site acquisitions and possesses extensive technical expertise in engineering, architecture, and construction. NorthPoint's in-house suite of services enables expedited solutions and exceptional results for clients and partners. The company currently manages a 150.2 million square foot industrial portfolio and 5.4 thousand multifamily units, with $19.5 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit beyondthecontract.com or follow @NorthPointDev.

