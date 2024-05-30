Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court’s NRA v. Vullo decision">Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court’s NRA v. Vullo decision HELENA – The Supreme Court ruled in favor today of the National Rifle Association (NR…

May 30, 2024

HELENA – The Supreme Court ruled in favor today of the National Rifle Association (NRA), in its case against a New York state official who trampled on the organization’s First Amendment right to free speech. In response to the NRA v. Vullo ruling, Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court made the right decision today in protecting one of the greatest privileges we have as Americans: free speech. The Justices unanimously affirmed what we already knew, elected officials cannot use their authority to financially cripple or stifle their political opponents’ First Amendment rights. As attorney general, I will continue to fight for the rights of Montanans and all Americans.”

Attorney General Knudsen filed a brief in support of the NRA in January.